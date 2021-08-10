FY2021 EPS Estimates for Sunstone Hotel Investors, Inc. (NYSE:SHO) Boosted by Analyst

Sunstone Hotel Investors, Inc. (NYSE:SHO) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group upped their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for Sunstone Hotel Investors in a report issued on Wednesday, August 4th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst D. Katz now forecasts that the real estate investment trust will earn ($0.03) per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of ($0.05). Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Sunstone Hotel Investors’ Q1 2022 earnings at $0.18 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.25 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.24 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $0.97 EPS.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on SHO. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Sunstone Hotel Investors from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Sunstone Hotel Investors from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.38.

SHO stock opened at $11.07 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.42 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.74 and a beta of 1.37. Sunstone Hotel Investors has a twelve month low of $7.12 and a twelve month high of $13.74. The company has a current ratio of 4.63, a quick ratio of 4.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $12.24.

Sunstone Hotel Investors (NYSE:SHO) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by ($0.11). Sunstone Hotel Investors had a negative return on equity of 15.36% and a negative net margin of 233.85%.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors by 5.7% in the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 5,498,805 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $68,515,000 after acquiring an additional 296,385 shares in the last quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors in the first quarter worth about $174,000. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors by 17.7% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 241,813 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,013,000 after acquiring an additional 36,409 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors by 7.2% in the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 255,282 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,180,000 after acquiring an additional 17,155 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lasalle Investment Management Securities LLC increased its holdings in shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors by 8.0% in the first quarter. Lasalle Investment Management Securities LLC now owns 5,289,544 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $65,908,000 after acquiring an additional 390,241 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.59% of the company’s stock.

In related news, General Counsel David M. Klein sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.29, for a total value of $332,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 128,115 shares in the company, valued at $1,702,648.35. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.49% of the company’s stock.

Sunstone Hotel Investors Company Profile

Sunstone Hotel Investors, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition, ownership, asset management, and renovation of hotels and resorts. It operates under the following brands: Marriott, Hilton, and Hyatt. The company was founded by Robert A. Alter in 1995 and is headquartered in Irvine, CA.

