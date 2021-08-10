FY2023 Earnings Estimate for Bombardier Inc. (TSE:BBD) Issued By Desjardins

Bombardier Inc. (TSE:BBD) – Equities researchers at Desjardins raised their FY2023 earnings per share estimates for Bombardier in a note issued to investors on Thursday, August 5th. Desjardins analyst B. Poirier now anticipates that the company will earn $0.00 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of ($0.01). Desjardins also issued estimates for Bombardier’s FY2024 earnings at $0.05 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $0.09 EPS.

BBD has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Atb Cap Markets raised Bombardier from a “sector perform” rating to a “speculative” rating in a report on Sunday, May 16th. National Bank Financial raised Bombardier from a “sector perform overweight” rating to an “outperform overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 19th.

Bombardier has a 52 week low of C$7.83 and a 52 week high of C$13.18.

