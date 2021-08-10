FY2024 EPS Estimates for Immunic, Inc. Reduced by Analyst (NASDAQ:IMUX)

Immunic, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMUX) – Analysts at Piper Sandler decreased their FY2024 earnings per share estimates for Immunic in a research report issued on Friday, August 6th. Piper Sandler analyst Y. Rahimi now expects that the company will earn $6.34 per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $6.54. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Immunic’s FY2025 earnings at $10.77 EPS.

Immunic (NASDAQ:IMUX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.82) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.68) by ($0.14).

IMUX has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Wedbush reduced their price target on Immunic from $68.00 to $61.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday. JMP Securities reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $56.00 price target (up previously from $55.00) on shares of Immunic in a report on Friday, May 7th. Zacks Investment Research cut Immunic from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, July 8th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $40.00 price target on shares of Immunic in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, Aegis began coverage on Immunic in a report on Thursday, April 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $55.00 price target for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $54.67.

Shares of IMUX stock opened at $9.80 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $257.24 million, a PE ratio of -2.71 and a beta of 2.03. Immunic has a 52-week low of $7.69 and a 52-week high of $28.21. The company has a 50-day moving average of $11.72.

In other news, Chairman Duane Nash bought 4,000 shares of Immunic stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 12th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $12.75 per share, with a total value of $51,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chairman now directly owns 14,032 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $178,908. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 5.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of IMUX. Barclays PLC grew its position in shares of Immunic by 469,700.0% in the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 4,698 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 4,697 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its position in shares of Immunic by 281.2% in the second quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 13,343 shares of the company’s stock valued at $164,000 after purchasing an additional 9,843 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers purchased a new stake in shares of Immunic in the second quarter valued at approximately $174,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in shares of Immunic by 29.6% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 25,848 shares of the company’s stock valued at $395,000 after purchasing an additional 5,905 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Immunic by 31.4% in the first quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 32,628 shares of the company’s stock valued at $520,000 after purchasing an additional 7,800 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 35.31% of the company’s stock.

Immunic, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops a pipeline of selective oral immunology therapies for the treatment of chronic inflammatory and autoimmune diseases. Its lead development program is IMU-838, which is in Phase 2 clinical for treatment of relapsing-remitting multiple sclerosis, inflammatory bowel disease, and other chronic inflammatory and autoimmune diseases, as well as to treat coronavirus disease.

