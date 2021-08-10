Fyooz Hits Market Cap of $1.50 Million (FYZ)

Fyooz (CURRENCY:FYZ) traded 0.7% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on August 10th. During the last week, Fyooz has traded up 18.4% against the US dollar. One Fyooz coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.23 or 0.00000509 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Fyooz has a total market cap of $1.50 million and $142,311.00 worth of Fyooz was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002198 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.31 or 0.00053433 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.14 or 0.00002509 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.81 or 0.00014975 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002199 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $386.69 or 0.00849830 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $48.24 or 0.00106019 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $18.23 or 0.00040068 BTC.

About Fyooz

Fyooz (CRYPTO:FYZ) is a coin. It was first traded on February 7th, 2020. Fyooz’s total supply is 50,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 6,471,843 coins. Fyooz’s official Twitter account is @fyoozapp and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Fyooz is www.fyooz.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Fyooz empowers users to invest in anything they love. It can be their favorite artist, brand or influencer. Fyooz combines the power of Social Media with state-of-the-art Fintech solutions – in a decentralized way. “

Buying and Selling Fyooz

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Fyooz directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Fyooz should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Fyooz using one of the exchanges listed above.

