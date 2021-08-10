G-III Apparel Group (NASDAQ:GIII) Rating Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

G-III Apparel Group (NASDAQ:GIII) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. They presently have a $30.00 price target on the textile maker’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective would suggest a potential downside of 0.13% from the stock’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Shares of G-III Apparel have outperformed the industry on a year-to-date basis. The company posted better-than-expected results in first-quarter fiscal 2022. In the reported quarter, sales of the product through e-commerce were praiseworthy. Margins were also robust in the period. In addition, the company’s digital business continued to exhibit strength. In fact, it is seeing robust results on the websites for DKNY and Karl Lagerfeld Paris. Management is focused on growing the digital business with expansion in the distribution channel. The company also completed streamlining its retail division and the new retail model is poised to achieve profitability. For second-quarter fiscal 2022, the company projects net sales of roughly $460 million, suggesting 54.9% growth from the comparable quarter’s figure in the year-earlier fiscal.”

Several other analysts have also commented on GIII. Barclays increased their price target on shares of G-III Apparel Group from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. B. Riley increased their price target on shares of G-III Apparel Group from $39.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group increased their price target on shares of G-III Apparel Group from $33.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. G-III Apparel Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $32.71.

G-III Apparel Group stock traded up $1.44 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $30.04. 8,807 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 465,207. The company has a current ratio of 3.81, a quick ratio of 2.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. G-III Apparel Group has a 12 month low of $9.78 and a 12 month high of $35.80. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $31.40. The firm has a market cap of $1.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.63, a PEG ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 3.02.

G-III Apparel Group (NASDAQ:GIII) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, June 6th. The textile maker reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.38. G-III Apparel Group had a net margin of 4.11% and a return on equity of 7.54%. The company had revenue of $519.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $462.60 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.75) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 28.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that G-III Apparel Group will post 2.7 earnings per share for the current year.

In other G-III Apparel Group news, Director Alan Feller sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.85, for a total transaction of $318,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 25,654 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $817,079.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 9.60% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its stake in shares of G-III Apparel Group by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 9,444 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $285,000 after purchasing an additional 339 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of G-III Apparel Group by 6.5% during the 2nd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 6,189 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $203,000 after purchasing an additional 377 shares during the period. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of G-III Apparel Group by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 16,867 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $509,000 after purchasing an additional 442 shares during the period. Verity Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of G-III Apparel Group by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. Verity Asset Management Inc. now owns 21,244 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $698,000 after purchasing an additional 593 shares during the period. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its stake in G-III Apparel Group by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 30,088 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $988,000 after acquiring an additional 629 shares during the period. 89.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About G-III Apparel Group

G-III Apparel Group Ltd. engages in designing, sourcing, and marketing of women’s apparel. The firm’s product range includes outerwear, dresses, sportswear, swimwear, women’s suits and performance wear; as well as handbags, footwear, small leather goods, cold weather accessories, and luggage. It operates through the Wholesale and Retail segments.

