Gala (GALA) Trading Up 0.5% Over Last 7 Days

Gala (CURRENCY:GALA) traded up 8.6% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on August 9th. Gala has a market capitalization of $135.49 million and $1.60 million worth of Gala was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Gala coin can now be purchased for about $0.0194 or 0.00000042 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Gala has traded up 0.5% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002171 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 7.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.16 or 0.00052461 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.13 or 0.00002454 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 7.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.76 or 0.00014681 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002173 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $375.15 or 0.00814642 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 12.5% against the dollar and now trades at $48.28 or 0.00104842 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $18.20 or 0.00039532 BTC.

Gala Profile

GALA is a coin. It was first traded on September 11th, 2020. Gala’s total supply is 27,908,821,747 coins and its circulating supply is 6,977,205,436 coins. Gala’s official Twitter account is @GoGalaGames and its Facebook page is accessible here . Gala’s official website is gala.games

According to CryptoCompare, “From one of the founders of Zynga and some of the creative minds behind FarmVille and Words With Friends comes Town Star, a game for the Gala blockchain. Blockchain is the next evolution of gaming and has the $148B industry buzzing with excitement. It’s gaming re-imagined to benefit creators and players, alike. The official ERC-20 Gala (GALA) powers the Gala Games Ecosystem. “

Buying and Selling Gala

