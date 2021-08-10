GDI Integrated Facility Services (OTCMKTS:GDIFF) Price Target Raised to C$67.00 at National Bank Financial

GDI Integrated Facility Services (OTCMKTS:GDIFF) had its price objective upped by equities researchers at National Bank Financial from C$65.00 to C$67.00 in a report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock.

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on GDI Integrated Facility Services from C$75.00 to C$80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday.

OTCMKTS GDIFF remained flat at $$44.28 during trading hours on Tuesday. The company had a trading volume of 12 shares, compared to its average volume of 700. GDI Integrated Facility Services has a one year low of $33.86 and a one year high of $47.00. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $44.73.

GDI Integrated Facility Services Inc operates in the outsourced facility services industry. The company operates through Janitorial Canada, Janitorial USA, and Technical services segments. It offers janitorial services, such as cleaning floors, dusting desks and tables, vacuuming carpets, sanitizing kitchens and washrooms, watering plants, cleaning exterior and interior parking facilities, and removal of garbage, as well as other services, including stripping and waxing floors, carpet cleaning, heavy dust cleaning, and window cleaning.

