GDI Integrated Facility Services (TSE:GDI) Price Target Raised to C$67.00

GDI Integrated Facility Services (TSE:GDI) had its price target boosted by equities research analysts at National Bank Financial from C$65.00 to C$67.00 in a report released on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. National Bank Financial’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 18.19% from the stock’s previous close.

GDI has been the topic of a number of other reports. Cormark lifted their target price on GDI Integrated Facility Services from C$58.00 to C$65.00 in a report on Monday, May 10th. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on GDI Integrated Facility Services from C$55.00 to C$65.00 in a report on Monday, April 26th. National Bankshares raised their target price on shares of GDI Integrated Facility Services from C$65.00 to C$67.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. CIBC boosted their price target on shares of GDI Integrated Facility Services to C$56.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Desjardins raised their price objective on shares of GDI Integrated Facility Services from C$55.00 to C$64.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$61.57.

Get GDI Integrated Facility Services alerts:

Shares of TSE:GDI remained flat at $C$56.69 during trading on Tuesday. 41,136 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 15,070. The stock’s fifty day moving average is C$54.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 53.46, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.35. The company has a market cap of C$1.30 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.98. GDI Integrated Facility Services has a 12 month low of C$34.85 and a 12 month high of C$60.00.

GDI Integrated Facility Services Inc operates in the outsourced facility services industry. The company operates through Janitorial Canada, Janitorial USA, and Technical services segments. It offers janitorial services, such as cleaning floors, dusting desks and tables, vacuuming carpets, sanitizing kitchens and washrooms, watering plants, cleaning exterior and interior parking facilities, and removal of garbage, as well as other services, including stripping and waxing floors, carpet cleaning, heavy dust cleaning, and window cleaning.

Read More: Pattern Day Trader – What is the PDT Rule?

Receive News & Ratings for GDI Integrated Facility Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GDI Integrated Facility Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.