Generac (NYSE:GNRC) Now Covered by Analysts at Credit Suisse Group

Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Generac (NYSE:GNRC) in a research report released on Friday morning, The Fly reports. The firm issued an outperform rating and a $523.00 price objective on the technology company’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Canaccord Genuity boosted their target price on shares of Generac from $406.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Guggenheim initiated coverage on shares of Generac in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. They set a buy rating and a $420.00 target price for the company. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of Generac from $400.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of Generac from $375.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Generac from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $448.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $393.24.

Shares of Generac stock opened at $417.86 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $400.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.40, a P/E/G ratio of 6.33 and a beta of 0.90. Generac has a fifty-two week low of $164.24 and a fifty-two week high of $457.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 2.02.

Generac (NYSE:GNRC) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The technology company reported $2.39 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.35 by $0.04. Generac had a net margin of 16.18% and a return on equity of 39.62%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Generac will post 10.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Generac news, CEO Aaron Jagdfeld sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $331.18, for a total transaction of $1,655,900.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 640,369 shares in the company, valued at approximately $212,077,405.42. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Rajendra Kumar Kanuru sold 4,784 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $385.00, for a total transaction of $1,841,840.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 15,762 shares in the company, valued at $6,068,370. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 27,093 shares of company stock worth $10,529,840. Company insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Generac by 23.0% in the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 10,079 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,184,000 after purchasing an additional 1,883 shares during the last quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. purchased a new stake in shares of Generac in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $256,000. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its position in shares of Generac by 12.7% in the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 11,611 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,820,000 after purchasing an additional 1,310 shares during the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Generac by 33.6% in the 2nd quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 588 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $244,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Generac by 21.6% in the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 214 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $88,000 after buying an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. 87.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Generac Company Profile

Generac Holdings Inc designs, manufactures, and sells power generation equipment, energy storage systems, and other power products for the residential, and light commercial and industrial markets worldwide. The company offers engines, alternators, transfer switches, and other components fueled by natural gas, liquid propane, gasoline, diesel, and bi-fuel; and batteries and inverters.

