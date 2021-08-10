General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD) Shares Acquired by Fundamentun LLC

Fundamentun LLC lifted its position in shares of General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD) by 4.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,344 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after buying an additional 333 shares during the period. Fundamentun LLC’s holdings in General Dynamics were worth $1,383,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. First PREMIER Bank purchased a new position in shares of General Dynamics during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of General Dynamics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Solstein Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of General Dynamics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of General Dynamics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of General Dynamics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.30% of the company’s stock.

GD has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of General Dynamics from $182.00 to $198.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Susquehanna raised their price target on shares of General Dynamics from $205.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Susquehanna Bancshares raised their price target on shares of General Dynamics from $205.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of General Dynamics from $216.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of General Dynamics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $208.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. General Dynamics currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $198.46.

Shares of General Dynamics stock traded up $1.50 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $198.74. 6,389 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,171,582. The company has a market cap of $55.56 billion, a PE ratio of 17.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.14. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $191.05. General Dynamics Co. has a 12-month low of $129.17 and a 12-month high of $199.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75.

General Dynamics (NYSE:GD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The aerospace company reported $2.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.52 by $0.09. General Dynamics had a net margin of 8.52% and a return on equity of 21.50%. On average, equities analysts forecast that General Dynamics Co. will post 11.44 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 12th. Investors of record on Friday, October 8th will be given a $1.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 7th. This represents a $4.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.40%. General Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.27%.

General Dynamics declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase program on Wednesday, June 2nd that allows the company to buyback 10,000,000 outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the aerospace company to purchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

About General Dynamics

General Dynamics Corp. is an aerospace and defense company, which engages in the provision of tanks, rockets, missiles, submarines, warships, fighters and electronics to all of the military services. It operates through the following segments: Aerospace, Combat Systems, Information Technology, and Marine Systems.

