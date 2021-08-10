Gildan Activewear (NYSE:GIL) Upgraded at TheStreet

TheStreet upgraded shares of Gildan Activewear (NYSE:GIL) (TSE:GIL) from a c rating to a b rating in a report issued on Friday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

GIL has been the topic of several other reports. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Gildan Activewear from C$41.00 to C$43.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday. National Bank Financial boosted their target price on Gildan Activewear from C$50.00 to C$53.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised Gildan Activewear from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $41.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, July 12th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Gildan Activewear from $35.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, TD Securities reissued a buy rating and issued a $52.00 target price on shares of Gildan Activewear in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $45.36.

Shares of GIL stock opened at $36.61 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.27 billion, a PE ratio of 19.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.58. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $35.36. Gildan Activewear has a twelve month low of $18.30 and a twelve month high of $38.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a current ratio of 3.54.

Gildan Activewear (NYSE:GIL) (TSE:GIL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The textile maker reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $747.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $699.16 million. Gildan Activewear had a return on equity of 23.34% and a net margin of 14.02%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 225.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.99) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Gildan Activewear will post 1.94 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 20th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 26th will be given a dividend of $0.154 per share. This represents a $0.62 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.68%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 25th. Gildan Activewear’s dividend payout ratio is currently -344.44%.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Gildan Activewear by 16.7% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 84,910 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $3,055,000 after buying an additional 12,174 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD bought a new position in Gildan Activewear during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $207,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Gildan Activewear by 13.4% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 262,375 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $7,350,000 after buying an additional 30,950 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Gildan Activewear by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 545,351 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $15,275,000 after buying an additional 13,010 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in Gildan Activewear during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $68,151,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.06% of the company’s stock.

Gildan Activewear Company Profile

Gildan Activewear Inc manufactures and sells various apparel products in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It provides various activewear products, including T-shirts, fleece tops and bottoms, and sport shirts under the Gildan, Gildan Performance, Gildan Hammer, Comfort Colors, American Apparel, Anvil by Gildan, Alstyle, Prim + Preux, and GoldToe brands.

