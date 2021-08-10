Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) Shares Sold by BKD Wealth Advisors LLC

BKD Wealth Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) by 39.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,052 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 1,959 shares during the quarter. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Gilead Sciences were worth $210,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Sawyer & Company Inc acquired a new stake in Gilead Sciences during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Gilead Sciences in the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Gilead Sciences in the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. grew its position in Gilead Sciences by 131.5% in the first quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 558 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 317 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Burleson & Company LLC acquired a new stake in Gilead Sciences in the first quarter valued at approximately $43,000. 74.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

GILD opened at $68.46 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $68.19. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42. The company has a market capitalization of $85.86 billion, a PE ratio of 16.70, a PEG ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 0.39. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a 1 year low of $56.56 and a 1 year high of $70.40.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.87 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.76 by $0.11. Gilead Sciences had a return on equity of 55.94% and a net margin of 19.38%. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.11 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 7.15 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be paid a $0.71 dividend. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 14th. Gilead Sciences’s dividend payout ratio is 40.06%.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Gilead Sciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $69.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Gilead Sciences from $81.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. SVB Leerink raised their target price on Gilead Sciences from $74.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Oppenheimer began coverage on Gilead Sciences in a research note on Monday, June 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $100.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $80.00 target price on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $102.70.

Gilead Sciences, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the research, development, and commercialization of medicines in areas of unmet medical need. The firm’s primary areas of focus include human immunodeficiency virus, acquired immunodeficiency syndrome, liver diseases, hematology, oncology, and inflammation and respiratory diseases.

