Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN) Shares Purchased by Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt

Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt boosted its stake in Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN) by 30.0% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 13,851 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 3,200 shares during the quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt’s holdings in Global Payments were worth $2,598,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Global Payments during the first quarter valued at about $31,000. City Holding Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Global Payments during the first quarter valued at about $40,000. Jacobi Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Global Payments by 30.8% during the first quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 255 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Global Payments during the first quarter valued at about $61,000. Finally, Certified Advisory Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Global Payments during the first quarter valued at about $70,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.69% of the company’s stock.

GPN has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Global Payments in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Oppenheimer raised their target price on shares of Global Payments from $231.00 to $233.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 9th. Mizuho reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $190.00 target price on shares of Global Payments in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Raymond James cut their price target on Global Payments from $240.00 to $220.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Global Payments from $216.00 to $219.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Global Payments currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $218.25.

In other Global Payments news, Director William I. Jacobs sold 500 shares of Global Payments stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $192.86, for a total transaction of $96,430.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 20,825 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,016,309.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CEO Jeffrey Steven Sloan acquired 2,946 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 5th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $169.87 per share, for a total transaction of $500,437.02. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have acquired 4,036 shares of company stock worth $699,423. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Global Payments stock opened at $173.84 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $51.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.19. Global Payments Inc. has a 1 year low of $153.33 and a 1 year high of $220.81. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $189.44.

Global Payments (NYSE:GPN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The business services provider reported $2.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.14. Global Payments had a net margin of 10.83% and a return on equity of 7.70%. The firm had revenue of $2.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.86 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.31 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 40.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Global Payments Inc. will post 7.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 10th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.58%. This is a boost from Global Payments’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 9th. Global Payments’s payout ratio is presently 12.98%.

Global Payments announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase plan on Monday, August 2nd that authorizes the company to buyback $1.50 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the business services provider to buy up to 3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are generally a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

About Global Payments

Global Payments, Inc engages in the provision of payment technology and software solutions. It operates through the following segments: Merchant Solutions, Issuer Solutions and Business & Consumer Solutions. The Merchant Solutions segment provides payments technology and software solutions to customers globally.

