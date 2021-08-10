goeasy (OTCMKTS:EHMEF) PT Raised to C$207.00

goeasy (OTCMKTS:EHMEF) had its price objective hoisted by BMO Capital Markets from C$166.00 to C$207.00 in a research note released on Monday morning, The Fly reports. BMO Capital Markets currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on EHMEF. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of goeasy from C$168.00 to C$182.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday. Cormark reiterated a buy rating and set a $185.00 price objective on shares of goeasy in a research note on Friday, April 16th. National Bank Financial increased their price objective on shares of goeasy from C$167.00 to C$196.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Desjardins reiterated a buy rating and set a C$123.96 price objective (down from C$168.00) on shares of goeasy in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $178.79.

EHMEF opened at $147.00 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $127.63. goeasy has a twelve month low of $46.09 and a twelve month high of $147.00.

goeasy Ltd. engages in the provision of non-prime leasing and lending services. It operates through the following divisions: easyfinancial and easyhome. The easyfinancial segment lends consumers financial assistance. The easyhome segment represents furniture, electronics, computers, and appliances. The company was founded by Gordon J.

