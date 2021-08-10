Golden Nugget Online Gaming (NASDAQ:GNOG) Downgraded by B. Riley to “Neutral”

Golden Nugget Online Gaming (NASDAQ:GNOG) was downgraded by stock analysts at B. Riley from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Separately, Benchmark dropped their target price on Golden Nugget Online Gaming from $24.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th.

NASDAQ GNOG opened at $18.50 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $12.53. Golden Nugget Online Gaming has a fifty-two week low of $10.10 and a fifty-two week high of $27.18.

Golden Nugget Online Gaming (NASDAQ:GNOG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 17th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $26.75 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $26.40 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Golden Nugget Online Gaming will post 0.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Golden Nugget Online Gaming during the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. Fox Run Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in Golden Nugget Online Gaming in the 2nd quarter worth about $286,000. Rhumbline Advisers acquired a new stake in Golden Nugget Online Gaming in the 2nd quarter worth about $334,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in Golden Nugget Online Gaming by 79.5% in the 2nd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 27,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $348,000 after buying an additional 12,087 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its holdings in Golden Nugget Online Gaming by 32.2% in the 2nd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 861,764 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,996,000 after buying an additional 209,698 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 11.92% of the company’s stock.

About Golden Nugget Online Gaming

Golden Nugget Online Gaming, Inc operates as an online gaming and digital sports entertainment company. It offers patrons to play their favorite casino games and bet on live-action sports events in New Jersey and Michigan. The company is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

