Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Purchases 32,508 Shares of Equity Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQBK)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Equity Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQBK) by 314.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 42,853 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 32,508 shares during the quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned approximately 0.30% of Equity Bancshares worth $1,174,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Equity Bancshares by 4.8% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,195,066 shares of the bank’s stock worth $32,745,000 after purchasing an additional 54,436 shares in the last quarter. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Equity Bancshares during the first quarter worth approximately $676,000. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Equity Bancshares during the first quarter worth approximately $501,000. Martingale Asset Management L P acquired a new position in shares of Equity Bancshares during the first quarter worth approximately $497,000. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new position in shares of Equity Bancshares during the fourth quarter worth approximately $348,000. 64.72% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Equity Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $33.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 20th.

Shares of NASDAQ EQBK opened at $31.26 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $30.89. Equity Bancshares, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $13.91 and a fifty-two week high of $33.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $448.11 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.02 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.78.

Equity Bancshares (NASDAQ:EQBK) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, July 18th. The bank reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.47. Equity Bancshares had a negative net margin of 26.20% and a positive return on equity of 11.94%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Equity Bancshares, Inc. will post 3.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Equity Bancshares Company Profile

Equity Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Equity Bank that provides a range of banking, mortgage banking, and financial services to individual and corporate customers. The company accepts various demand, savings, money market, and time deposits. Its loan products include commercial and industrial, commercial real estate-backed, commercial lines of credit, working capital, term, equipment financing, acquisition, expansion and development, borrowing base, real estate construction, homebuilder, agricultural, government guaranteed, and other loans, as well as letters of credit and other loan products to national and regional companies, restaurant franchisees, hoteliers, real estate developers, manufacturing and industrial companies, agribusiness companies, and other businesses.

