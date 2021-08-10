Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Takes Position in CF Acquisition Corp. V (NASDAQ:CFV)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of CF Acquisition Corp. V (NASDAQ:CFV) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 117,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,134,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned approximately 1.61% of CF Acquisition Corp. V as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in CFV. DG Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CF Acquisition Corp. V in the 1st quarter valued at $244,000. Atalaya Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of CF Acquisition Corp. V in the 1st quarter valued at $248,000. Whitebox Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CF Acquisition Corp. V in the 1st quarter valued at $495,000. Spring Creek Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CF Acquisition Corp. V in the 1st quarter valued at $986,000. Finally, Cowen AND Company LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CF Acquisition Corp. V in the 1st quarter valued at $1,992,000. 21.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CFV stock opened at $9.85 on Tuesday. CF Acquisition Corp. V has a 1 year low of $9.60 and a 1 year high of $10.00. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.80.

CF Acquisition Corp. V, a blank check company, intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

