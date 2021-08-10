Goodrich Petroleum Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:GDP) Expected to Earn FY2021 Earnings of $3.65 Per Share

Goodrich Petroleum Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:GDP) – Investment analysts at Capital One Financial raised their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Goodrich Petroleum in a research note issued on Friday, August 6th. Capital One Financial analyst P. Johnston now forecasts that the company will earn $3.65 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $3.63. Capital One Financial also issued estimates for Goodrich Petroleum’s Q4 2021 earnings at $1.40 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.90 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $1.32 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $1.30 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $1.32 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $4.49 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $2.58 EPS.

Goodrich Petroleum (NYSEAMERICAN:GDP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.11. Goodrich Petroleum had a positive return on equity of 39.82% and a negative net margin of 26.00%.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on GDP. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Goodrich Petroleum from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Roth Capital lifted their price objective on Goodrich Petroleum from $13.00 to $20.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th.

Shares of GDP stock opened at $15.71 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $210.55 million, a PE ratio of -6.33 and a beta of 2.09. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $10.52. Goodrich Petroleum has a fifty-two week low of $6.98 and a fifty-two week high of $17.29. The company has a current ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.30.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of GDP. Cushing Asset Management LP acquired a new stake in Goodrich Petroleum in the 1st quarter worth about $2,057,000. Prescott Group Capital Management L.L.C. boosted its stake in Goodrich Petroleum by 138.5% in the 1st quarter. Prescott Group Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 164,533 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,556,000 after buying an additional 95,553 shares during the last quarter. Walthausen & Co. LLC boosted its stake in Goodrich Petroleum by 81.9% in the 1st quarter. Walthausen & Co. LLC now owns 201,540 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,907,000 after buying an additional 90,770 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in Goodrich Petroleum by 109.5% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 170,361 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,612,000 after buying an additional 89,061 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in Goodrich Petroleum by 104.5% in the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 132,296 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,973,000 after buying an additional 67,612 shares during the last quarter. 75.52% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Goodrich Petroleum Company Profile

Goodrich Petroleum Corporation, an independent oil and natural gas company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas properties in the United States. It primarily holds interests in the Haynesville Shale Trend in northwest Louisiana and East Texas; Tuscaloosa Marine Shale Trend located in southwest Mississippi and southeast Louisiana; and the Eagle Ford Shale Trend situated in South Texas.

