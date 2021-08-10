Goodwin Daniel L Has $814,000 Position in Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU)

Goodwin Daniel L boosted its position in Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU) by 33.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,000 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Goodwin Daniel L’s holdings in Baidu were worth $814,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of BIDU. ARK Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Baidu by 126.8% in the 1st quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 5,127,543 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,115,497,000 after purchasing an additional 2,866,767 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its position in shares of Baidu by 602.0% in the 1st quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,602,400 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $348,602,000 after buying an additional 1,374,150 shares during the last quarter. Laurion Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Baidu in the 1st quarter valued at about $231,635,000. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its position in shares of Baidu by 93.8% in the 1st quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,723,940 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $375,043,000 after buying an additional 834,614 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of Baidu by 49.6% in the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 2,439,157 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $530,639,000 after buying an additional 808,683 shares during the last quarter. 48.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on BIDU shares. HSBC reduced their price target on Baidu from $374.00 to $295.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. UBS Group cut their target price on Baidu from $340.00 to $250.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. OTR Global upgraded Baidu to a “positive” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Daiwa Capital Markets initiated coverage on Baidu in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $335.00 target price on the stock. Finally, China Renaissance Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $300.00 target price (down previously from $325.00) on shares of Baidu in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $291.74.

BIDU stock traded down $0.28 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $166.25. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 74,045 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,201,301. The stock has a market capitalization of $55.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.97, a PEG ratio of 16.53 and a beta of 1.01. Baidu, Inc. has a 12 month low of $115.59 and a 12 month high of $354.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 2.86 and a current ratio of 2.86. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $183.25.

About Baidu

Baidu, Inc engages in the provision of internet search and online marketing solutions. The firm’s products and services include Baidu App, Baidu Search, Baidu Feed, Haokan, Quanmin, Baidu Post Bar, Baidu Knows, Baidu Encyclopedia, Baidu Input Method Editor or Baidu IME and Overseas Products. It operates through the following segments: Baidu Core and iQIYI.

