Goodwin Daniel L Invests $205,000 in Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD)

Goodwin Daniel L acquired a new position in Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 8,500 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock, valued at approximately $205,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hutner Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 0.5% in the first quarter. Hutner Capital Management Inc. now owns 95,704 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $2,107,000 after buying an additional 440 shares during the period. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 1.8% in the first quarter. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 25,935 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $571,000 after buying an additional 450 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 2.6% in the first quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 18,440 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $406,000 after buying an additional 460 shares during the period. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 21.2% in the second quarter. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC now owns 2,672 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $64,000 after buying an additional 467 shares during the period. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its holdings in Enterprise Products Partners by 14.9% during the 1st quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 3,616 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $79,000 after purchasing an additional 470 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 24.24% of the company’s stock.

Enterprise Products Partners stock traded up $0.25 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $22.61. 76,128 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,935,345. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $23.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $49.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.85 and a beta of 1.42. Enterprise Products Partners L.P. has a one year low of $14.90 and a one year high of $25.69.

Enterprise Products Partners (NYSE:EPD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.50. Enterprise Products Partners had a return on equity of 18.26% and a net margin of 11.80%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.47 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Enterprise Products Partners L.P. will post 2.23 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 30th will be given a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 29th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.96%. Enterprise Products Partners’s dividend payout ratio is currently 85.31%.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on EPD. Raymond James boosted their price target on Enterprise Products Partners from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Enterprise Products Partners from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 24th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Enterprise Products Partners has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $26.50.

Enterprise Products Partners LP operates as holding company, which engages in the production and trade of natural gas and petrochemicals. It operates through the following segments: NGL Pipelines & Services, Crude Oil Pipelines & Services, Natural Gas Pipelines & Services, and Petrochemical & Refined Products Services.

