Goodwin Daniel L Raises Stock Position in ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF (NYSEARCA:HACK)

Goodwin Daniel L lifted its stake in shares of ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF (NYSEARCA:HACK) by 24.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,210 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,010 shares during the quarter. Goodwin Daniel L’s holdings in ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF were worth $315,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF by 37.7% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 130,871 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,533,000 after buying an additional 35,847 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management increased its holdings in ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF by 19.0% during the fourth quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 61,764 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,555,000 after buying an additional 9,875 shares during the period. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF by 6.0% during the first quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 23,539 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,292,000 after buying an additional 1,340 shares during the period. Brendel Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF by 12.2% during the first quarter. Brendel Financial Advisors LLC now owns 16,048 shares of the company’s stock valued at $881,000 after buying an additional 1,751 shares during the period. Finally, Nadler Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF by 11.2% during the first quarter. Nadler Financial Group Inc. now owns 5,205 shares of the company’s stock valued at $286,000 after buying an additional 525 shares during the period.

Get ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF alerts:

HACK stock traded down $0.24 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $61.49. 942 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 215,067. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $61.31. ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF has a 1 year low of $44.66 and a 1 year high of $64.36.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HACK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF (NYSEARCA:HACK).

Receive News & Ratings for ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.