GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC Has $22.17 Million Stock Position in iShares North American Tech-Software ETF (BATS:IGV)

GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares North American Tech-Software ETF (BATS:IGV) by 8.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 56,844 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,606 shares during the period. iShares North American Tech-Software ETF comprises about 5.6% of GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC’s holdings in iShares North American Tech-Software ETF were worth $22,171,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in IGV. Morgan Stanley raised its position in iShares North American Tech-Software ETF by 29.4% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,459,839 shares of the company’s stock valued at $839,838,000 after purchasing an additional 559,591 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of iShares North American Tech-Software ETF by 168.1% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 324,214 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,693,000 after buying an additional 203,283 shares during the last quarter. HRT Financial LP raised its stake in shares of iShares North American Tech-Software ETF by 284.4% in the first quarter. HRT Financial LP now owns 86,044 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,377,000 after acquiring an additional 63,660 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares North American Tech-Software ETF by 440.5% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 80,799 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,586,000 after acquiring an additional 65,851 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northeast Financial Consultants Inc raised its stake in shares of iShares North American Tech-Software ETF by 12.5% in the first quarter. Northeast Financial Consultants Inc now owns 65,762 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,458,000 after acquiring an additional 7,328 shares during the last quarter.

IGV stock traded up $0.21 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $409.77. The company had a trading volume of 463,589 shares. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $388.90. iShares North American Tech-Software ETF has a 12 month low of $123.69 and a 12 month high of $183.23.

iShares North American Tech-Software ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P North American Technology-Software Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P North American Technology Software Index (the Underlying Index).

