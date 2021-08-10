GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC Increases Stake in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) by 6.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 33,894 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,110 shares during the period. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $1,899,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in VZ. First National Bank of South Miami boosted its stake in Verizon Communications by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. First National Bank of South Miami now owns 17,824 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $1,037,000 after buying an additional 174 shares in the last quarter. Weather Gauge Advisory LLC boosted its stake in Verizon Communications by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Weather Gauge Advisory LLC now owns 13,778 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $801,000 after buying an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Addison Capital Co boosted its stake in Verizon Communications by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Addison Capital Co now owns 6,162 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $358,000 after buying an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. Gleason Group Inc. boosted its stake in Verizon Communications by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Gleason Group Inc. now owns 18,131 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $1,054,000 after buying an additional 181 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Verizon Communications by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. American Financial Advisors LLC now owns 6,273 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $365,000 after buying an additional 186 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.15% of the company’s stock.

Get Verizon Communications alerts:

VZ has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Moffett Nathanson reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Verizon Communications in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Tigress Financial reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $67.00 price objective on shares of Verizon Communications in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. Cowen boosted their price objective on Verizon Communications from $66.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. HSBC boosted their price objective on Verizon Communications from $58.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Verizon Communications from $64.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $62.31.

Shares of Verizon Communications stock traded up $0.11 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $55.23. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 177,182 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,899,533. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 12 month low of $53.83 and a 12 month high of $61.95. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $56.26. The company has a market capitalization of $228.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.41, a PEG ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.93.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 20th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.30 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $33.76 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $32.73 billion. Verizon Communications had a return on equity of 30.00% and a net margin of 15.05%. Verizon Communications’s quarterly revenue was up 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.18 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 5.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, July 9th were issued a dividend of $0.627 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 8th. This represents a $2.51 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.54%. Verizon Communications’s payout ratio is presently 51.22%.

In related news, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 1,555 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.45, for a total transaction of $87,779.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 31,577 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,782,521.65. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 1,554 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.57, for a total value of $86,355.78. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 30,023 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,668,378.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 4,664 shares of company stock valued at $262,615. 0.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Verizon Communications Profile

Verizon Communications, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of communications, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental agencies. It operates through the Verizon Consumer Group (Consumer) and Verizon Business Group (Business) segments.

Featured Story: What is the Difference Between Common Shares and Convertible Shares?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ).

Receive News & Ratings for Verizon Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Verizon Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.