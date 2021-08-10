GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC Purchases 721 Shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC grew its position in shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD) by 8.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,230 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 721 shares during the quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $2,132,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in MCD. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its position in shares of McDonald’s by 40.3% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 3,888,377 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $871,882,000 after purchasing an additional 1,116,967 shares during the last quarter. Suvretta Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of McDonald’s during the 1st quarter valued at about $213,957,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of McDonald’s by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 51,462,592 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $11,534,826,000 after purchasing an additional 714,829 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its position in shares of McDonald’s by 22.2% during the 1st quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 3,443,349 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $771,792,000 after purchasing an additional 624,534 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of McDonald’s by 9.6% during the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 6,472,300 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $1,450,702,000 after purchasing an additional 566,813 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.85% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on MCD. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on McDonald’s from $238.00 to $261.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Stephens increased their target price on McDonald’s from $245.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Evercore ISI restated a “buy” rating on shares of McDonald’s in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on McDonald’s from $263.00 to $268.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Cowen increased their target price on McDonald’s from $265.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-six have given a buy rating to the stock. McDonald’s has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $256.72.

In other McDonald’s news, SVP Catherine A. Hoovel sold 2,493 shares of McDonald’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $243.45, for a total value of $606,920.85. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 3,384 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $823,834.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CFO Kevin M. Ozan sold 47,649 shares of McDonald’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $243.90, for a total value of $11,621,591.10. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 32,483 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,922,603.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.18% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

MCD stock traded down $1.31 on Tuesday, reaching $233.37. 35,622 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,834,257. McDonald’s Co. has a one year low of $202.54 and a one year high of $247.05. The company has a market cap of $174.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.54, a P/E/G ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 0.64. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $235.32.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The fast-food giant reported $2.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.11 by $0.26. McDonald’s had a negative return on equity of 83.98% and a net margin of 31.72%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.66 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that McDonald’s Co. will post 8.93 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be given a dividend of $1.29 per share. This represents a $5.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.21%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 31st. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 85.29%.

McDonald’s Company Profile

McDonald’s Corp. engages in the operation and franchising of restaurants. It operates through the following segments: U.S.; International Operated Markets, and International Developmental Licensed Markets and Corporate. The U.S. segment focuses its operations in the United States. The International Operated Markets segment comprises operations and franchising of restaurant in Australia, Canada, France, Germany, Italy, the Netherlands, Russia, Spain, and the U.K.

