GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC Sells 1,465 Shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG)

GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC lowered its stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG) by 11.1% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 11,679 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,465 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Growth ETF accounts for 0.9% of GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest position. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $3,350,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VUG. Focused Wealth Management Inc boosted its holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 2,492 shares of the company’s stock worth $715,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Truefg LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 0.6% during the second quarter. Truefg LLC now owns 5,647 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,620,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. Northwest Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF by 3.0% during the first quarter. Northwest Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,425 shares of the company’s stock worth $366,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Bordeaux Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Vanguard Growth ETF by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Bordeaux Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 6,965 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,790,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Csenge Advisory Group increased its stake in Vanguard Growth ETF by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 8,419 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,291,000 after buying an additional 42 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA VUG traded down $1.77 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $297.04. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 25,202 shares, compared to its average volume of 854,561. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $286.93. Vanguard Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $214.85 and a 12-month high of $299.98.

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

