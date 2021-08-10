GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC Sells 198 Shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF (NASDAQ:LMBS)

GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC lessened its stake in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF (NASDAQ:LMBS) by 0.7% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 27,836 shares of the company’s stock after selling 198 shares during the period. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC’s holdings in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF were worth $1,417,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of LMBS. Jane Street Group LLC increased its stake in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 110.9% during the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 3,297,398 shares of the company’s stock worth $168,365,000 after acquiring an additional 1,733,596 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 7.8% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 18,008,588 shares of the company’s stock worth $919,519,000 after acquiring an additional 1,307,565 shares during the period. UBS Group AG increased its stake in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 33.6% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,979,435 shares of the company’s stock worth $254,250,000 after acquiring an additional 1,251,354 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 40.6% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,027,616 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,530,000 after acquiring an additional 585,568 shares during the period. Finally, Vivaldi Capital Management LLC bought a new position in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF during the 1st quarter worth $24,118,000.

First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF stock traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $50.74. 649,680 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 923,913. First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF has a 12 month low of $50.69 and a 12 month high of $51.85. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $50.90.

