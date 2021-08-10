GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC Sells 441 Shares of Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK)

GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC lowered its position in shares of Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK) by 8.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,931 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 441 shares during the period. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC’s holdings in Splunk were worth $713,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Perigon Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Splunk by 3.0% during the second quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,882 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $706,000 after acquiring an additional 142 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd grew its position in Splunk by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 13,565 shares of the software company’s stock worth $1,961,000 after purchasing an additional 272 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc grew its position in Splunk by 16.8% in the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 10,955 shares of the software company’s stock worth $1,575,000 after purchasing an additional 1,579 shares during the period. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management grew its position in Splunk by 21.1% in the 2nd quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management now owns 3,899 shares of the software company’s stock worth $564,000 after purchasing an additional 680 shares during the period. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its position in Splunk by 356.6% in the 2nd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 5,041 shares of the software company’s stock worth $729,000 after purchasing an additional 3,937 shares during the period. 84.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Splunk stock traded down $2.88 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $141.44. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 13,553 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,290,462. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $134.33. Splunk Inc. has a one year low of $110.28 and a one year high of $225.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 2.16 and a current ratio of 2.16. The stock has a market cap of $23.18 billion, a PE ratio of -21.80 and a beta of 1.23.

Splunk (NASDAQ:SPLK) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, June 1st. The software company reported ($0.91) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.70) by ($0.21). Splunk had a negative return on equity of 49.90% and a negative net margin of 46.72%. The business had revenue of $502.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $491.85 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.56) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 15.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Splunk Inc. will post -4.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

SPLK has been the topic of several analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on shares of Splunk from $240.00 to $175.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JMP Securities dropped their price target on shares of Splunk from $220.00 to $160.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Splunk from $206.00 to $170.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. KeyCorp reiterated a “sector weight” rating and set a $179.00 price target on shares of Splunk in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC dropped their price target on shares of Splunk from $265.00 to $198.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Fourteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Splunk has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $181.88.

In related news, CEO Douglas Merritt sold 7,561 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.64, for a total transaction of $927,281.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Timothy Emanuelson sold 362 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.68, for a total transaction of $48,754.16. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 22,465 shares in the company, valued at $3,025,586.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 10,318 shares of company stock worth $1,277,372. Insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Splunk Inc provides software and cloud solutions that deliver and operationalize insights from the data generated by digital systems in the United States and internationally. The company offers Splunk Platform, a real-time data platform comprising collection, streaming, indexing, search, reporting, analysis, machine learning, alerting, monitoring, and data management capabilities.

