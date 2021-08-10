GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC Sells 9,008 Shares of FS KKR Capital Corp. (NYSE:FSK)

GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC lessened its stake in shares of FS KKR Capital Corp. (NYSE:FSK) by 15.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 47,689 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,008 shares during the period. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC’s holdings in FS KKR Capital were worth $1,026,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of FSK. Bickling Financial Services Inc. increased its stake in shares of FS KKR Capital by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Bickling Financial Services Inc. now owns 15,713 shares of the company’s stock valued at $312,000 after purchasing an additional 489 shares during the last quarter. Dfpg Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of FS KKR Capital by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Dfpg Investments LLC now owns 33,252 shares of the company’s stock valued at $682,000 after purchasing an additional 498 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP increased its stake in shares of FS KKR Capital by 13.9% in the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 5,369 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,000 after purchasing an additional 655 shares during the last quarter. StrategIQ Financial Group LLC increased its stake in shares of FS KKR Capital by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. StrategIQ Financial Group LLC now owns 22,129 shares of the company’s stock valued at $438,000 after purchasing an additional 661 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. increased its stake in shares of FS KKR Capital by 9.7% in the 1st quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 8,117 shares of the company’s stock valued at $161,000 after purchasing an additional 720 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 37.36% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on FSK. TheStreet upgraded FS KKR Capital from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised FS KKR Capital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on FS KKR Capital in a report on Thursday, June 17th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $23.00 price objective on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. FS KKR Capital currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $19.50.

FSK traded up $1.26 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $22.71. 35,273 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 691,132. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.65 and a beta of 1.59. FS KKR Capital Corp. has a 1-year low of $14.22 and a 1-year high of $23.41. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $21.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 3.29 and a quick ratio of 3.29.

FS KKR Capital (NYSE:FSK) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.13. FS KKR Capital had a return on equity of 10.53% and a net margin of 81.34%. On average, equities analysts predict that FS KKR Capital Corp. will post 2.48 EPS for the current year.

FS KKR Capital Profile

FS KKR Capital Corp. is an externally managed, non-diversified, closed-end management investment and finance company that invests primarily in the debt securities of private middle market U.S. companies. Its objectives are to generate current income and, to a lesser extent, long-term capital appreciation.

