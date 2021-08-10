Graeme Pitkethly Buys 3 Shares of Unilever PLC (LON:ULVR) Stock

Unilever PLC (LON:ULVR) insider Graeme Pitkethly acquired 3 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 9th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 4,086 ($53.38) per share, for a total transaction of £122.58 ($160.15).

Graeme Pitkethly also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, July 27th, Graeme Pitkethly purchased 18,350 shares of Unilever stock. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 4,086 ($53.38) per share, for a total transaction of £749,781 ($979,593.68).

On Thursday, July 8th, Graeme Pitkethly acquired 3 shares of Unilever stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 4,326 ($56.52) per share, with a total value of £129.78 ($169.56).

LON:ULVR opened at GBX 4,122.50 ($53.86) on Tuesday. Unilever PLC has a one year low of GBX 3,721 ($48.62) and a one year high of GBX 4,944 ($64.59). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 141.54, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.49. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 4,242.77. The company has a market capitalization of £107.25 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.49.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 5th will be paid a dividend of GBX 36.93 ($0.48) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 0.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 5th. Unilever’s dividend payout ratio is 0.96%.

ULVR has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group set a GBX 4,800 ($62.71) price target on shares of Unilever in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Berenberg Bank lowered their price objective on shares of Unilever from GBX 4,600 ($60.10) to GBX 4,400 ($57.49) and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 4,800 ($62.71) target price on shares of Unilever in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Unilever from GBX 4,600 ($60.10) to GBX 4,200 ($54.87) and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein set a GBX 3,500 ($45.73) price objective on Unilever in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Unilever has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 4,381.82 ($57.25).

Unilever Company Profile

Unilever PLC operates as a fast-moving consumer goods company in Asia, Africa, the Middle East, Turkey, Russia, Ukraine, Belarus, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through Beauty & Personal Care, Foods & Refreshment, and Home Care segments. The Beauty & Personal Care segment provides skin care and hair care products, deodorants, and skin cleansing products under the Axe, Clear, Dove, Lifebuoy, Lux, Pond's, Rexona, Signal, Suave, Sunsilk, TRESemmÃ©, and Vaseline brands.

