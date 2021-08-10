Greenhouse Wealth Management LLC Decreases Stake in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO)

Greenhouse Wealth Management LLC lowered its position in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) by 43.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,992 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,893 shares during the quarter. Greenhouse Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Altria Group were worth $238,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Altria Group by 6.3% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 138,762,212 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,099,076,000 after purchasing an additional 8,184,592 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Altria Group by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 28,078,016 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,433,049,000 after purchasing an additional 557,181 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its stake in Altria Group by 34.2% in the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 10,834,538 shares of the company’s stock worth $554,295,000 after purchasing an additional 2,761,712 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in Altria Group by 10.7% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 8,321,197 shares of the company’s stock worth $425,712,000 after purchasing an additional 802,248 shares during the period. Finally, Swiss National Bank boosted its stake in Altria Group by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 7,493,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $383,360,000 after purchasing an additional 133,200 shares during the period. 58.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of MO traded up $0.64 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $48.12. 75,335 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,628,307. The company has a quick ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.67. Altria Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $35.83 and a 1 year high of $52.59. The stock has a market cap of $88.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.38, a P/E/G ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 0.62. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $47.81.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.05. Altria Group had a return on equity of 268.09% and a net margin of 17.22%. Equities research analysts forecast that Altria Group, Inc. will post 4.63 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 9th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 15th were paid a $0.86 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 14th. This represents a $3.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.15%. Altria Group’s payout ratio is 78.90%.

In other news, Director Ellen R. Strahlman purchased 2,000 shares of Altria Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 26th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $49.59 per share, with a total value of $99,180.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.07% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on MO. Redburn Partners began coverage on Altria Group in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Argus reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Altria Group in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $56.00 price target on shares of Altria Group in a research report on Friday, April 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating and issued a $54.00 target price on shares of Altria Group in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Altria Group from $49.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Altria Group currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $52.75.

About Altria Group

Altria Group, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the manufacture and sale of cigarettes in the United States. It operates through the following segments: Smokeable Products, Smokeless Products, and Wine. The Smokeable Products segment comprised of cigarettes manufactured and sold by PM USA and machine-made large cigars and pipe tobacco manufactured and sold by Middleton.

