Groupe Bruxelles Lambert (OTCMKTS:GBLBY) Cut to “Neutral” at Citigroup

Citigroup downgraded shares of Groupe Bruxelles Lambert (OTCMKTS:GBLBY) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports.

Separately, Societe Generale reiterated a buy rating on shares of Groupe Bruxelles Lambert in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd.

Shares of OTCMKTS:GBLBY opened at $11.72 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.53. Groupe Bruxelles Lambert has a 1 year low of $7.20 and a 1 year high of $14.00.

Groupe Bruxelles Lambert SA is a holding company, which invests, reinvests, owns, manages, and trades shares in companies.It operates through the following segments: Holding, Imerys, Webhelp, and Sienna Capital. The Holding segment manages investments, non-consolidated operating companies, and associates.

