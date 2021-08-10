Groupon (NASDAQ:GRPN) Given New $30.00 Price Target at Barclays

Groupon (NASDAQ:GRPN) had its price target cut by Barclays from $35.00 to $30.00 in a report released on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have an underweight rating on the coupon company’s stock.
Several other brokerages have also issued reports on GRPN. Wedbush dropped their target price on shares of Groupon from $54.00 to $33.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Ascendiant Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Groupon from $42.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, June 11th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of Groupon from $42.00 to $38.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $38.22.
Shares of NASDAQ:GRPN opened at $28.29 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $41.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $823.80 million, a PE ratio of 108.81 and a beta of 2.76. Groupon has a 12 month low of $18.54 and a 12 month high of $64.69. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.99.
About Groupon
Groupon, Inc operates as a global scaled two-sided marketplace that connects consumers to merchants. It operates through the North America and International segments. The company was founded by Andrew D. Mason, Eric Paul Lefkofsky, and Bradley A. Keywell in 2008 and is headquartered in Chicago, IL.
