Groupon (NASDAQ:GRPN) Given New $30.00 Price Target at Barclays

Groupon (NASDAQ:GRPN) had its price target cut by Barclays from $35.00 to $30.00 in a report released on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have an underweight rating on the coupon company’s stock.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on GRPN. Wedbush dropped their target price on shares of Groupon from $54.00 to $33.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Ascendiant Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Groupon from $42.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, June 11th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of Groupon from $42.00 to $38.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $38.22.

Shares of NASDAQ:GRPN opened at $28.29 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $41.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $823.80 million, a PE ratio of 108.81 and a beta of 2.76. Groupon has a 12 month low of $18.54 and a 12 month high of $64.69. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.99.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fox Run Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in shares of Groupon in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $228,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in shares of Groupon in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $324,000. Handelsbanken Fonder AB lifted its holdings in shares of Groupon by 122.3% in the 2nd quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 9,817 shares of the coupon company’s stock worth $424,000 after acquiring an additional 5,400 shares during the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp bought a new stake in shares of Groupon in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $242,000. Finally, Union Square Park Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Groupon by 160.0% in the 1st quarter. Union Square Park Capital Management LLC now owns 130,000 shares of the coupon company’s stock worth $6,572,000 after acquiring an additional 80,000 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.25% of the company’s stock.

About Groupon

Groupon, Inc operates as a global scaled two-sided marketplace that connects consumers to merchants. It operates through the North America and International segments. The company was founded by Andrew D. Mason, Eric Paul Lefkofsky, and Bradley A. Keywell in 2008 and is headquartered in Chicago, IL.

