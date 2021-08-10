GrowGeneration Corp. (NASDAQ:GRWG) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $113.51 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect GrowGeneration Corp. (NASDAQ:GRWG) to report sales of $113.51 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for GrowGeneration’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $108.64 million and the highest estimate coming in at $124.00 million. GrowGeneration posted sales of $43.45 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 161.2%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, August 12th.

On average, analysts expect that GrowGeneration will report full-year sales of $466.22 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $450.02 million to $483.00 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $606.32 million, with estimates ranging from $537.57 million to $643.88 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for GrowGeneration.

GrowGeneration (NASDAQ:GRWG) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.02. GrowGeneration had a net margin of 5.42% and a return on equity of 6.45%. The company had revenue of $90.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $87.30 million. The company’s revenue was up 172.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on GRWG shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of GrowGeneration from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $47.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH upgraded shares of GrowGeneration from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Northland Securities initiated coverage on shares of GrowGeneration in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $55.00 target price on the stock. Roth Capital upgraded shares of GrowGeneration from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, Alliance Global Partners upgraded shares of GrowGeneration from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $50.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, GrowGeneration has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $55.22.

GrowGeneration stock opened at $43.59 on Tuesday. GrowGeneration has a 12-month low of $8.55 and a 12-month high of $67.75. The company’s fifty day moving average is $43.09. The firm has a market cap of $2.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 174.36 and a beta of 2.88.

In other news, Director Stephen Aiello sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.69, for a total value of $1,092,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 377,477 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,491,970.13. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Sean Stiefel sold 75,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.51, for a total transaction of $3,188,250.00. In the last quarter, insiders sold 140,000 shares of company stock valued at $5,843,300. Company insiders own 8.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its position in GrowGeneration by 31.1% during the second quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 1,180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 280 shares during the period. Sfmg LLC lifted its holdings in GrowGeneration by 3.9% during the second quarter. Sfmg LLC now owns 12,098 shares of the company’s stock valued at $582,000 after purchasing an additional 452 shares during the last quarter. Draper Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in GrowGeneration by 9.1% during the first quarter. Draper Asset Management LLC now owns 5,792 shares of the company’s stock valued at $288,000 after purchasing an additional 484 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its holdings in GrowGeneration by 18.2% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 3,298 shares of the company’s stock valued at $163,000 after purchasing an additional 508 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Winch Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in GrowGeneration during the second quarter valued at about $25,000. Institutional investors own 39.59% of the company’s stock.

GrowGeneration Company Profile

GrowGeneration Corp. engages in the retail of hydroponic and organic specialty gardening products. It offers lighting fixtures, nutrients, seeds and growing media systems, trays, fans, filters, humidifiers and dehumidifiers, timers, instruments, water pumps, irrigation supplies, and hand tools. The company was founded by Darren Lampert and Michael Salaman on March 6, 2014 and is headquartered in Denver, CO.

