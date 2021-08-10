Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:PAC) Position Raised by Eagle Ridge Investment Management

Eagle Ridge Investment Management increased its position in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:PAC) by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 73,362 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 501 shares during the period. Eagle Ridge Investment Management’s holdings in Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico were worth $7,842,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in PAC. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico by 111.0% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 466,901 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $49,113,000 after purchasing an additional 245,612 shares in the last quarter. U S Global Investors Inc. raised its holdings in Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico by 33.8% during the first quarter. U S Global Investors Inc. now owns 373,135 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $39,250,000 after purchasing an additional 94,346 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG raised its holdings in Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico by 60.3% during the first quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 70,186 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $7,383,000 after purchasing an additional 26,390 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC raised its holdings in Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico by 89.4% during the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 40,253 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $4,234,000 after purchasing an additional 18,997 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northcape Capital Pty Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico by 26.2% in the first quarter. Northcape Capital Pty Ltd now owns 83,733 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $8,808,000 after buying an additional 17,369 shares in the last quarter. 12.85% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE PAC traded up $0.36 on Tuesday, hitting $107.16. 3,670 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 70,408. Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico, S.A.B. de C.V. has a 52-week low of $68.48 and a 52-week high of $118.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 3.39 and a quick ratio of 3.39. The company has a market cap of $5.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.39. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $109.68.

The company also recently disclosed a — dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 7th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 27th were given a dividend of $1.9241 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 26th.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. HSBC reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico in a report on Monday, June 14th. UBS Group raised Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $122.00 price target on the stock in a report on Saturday, July 24th. Finally, Scotiabank raised Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and set a $124.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $121.20.

About Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico

Grupo Aeroportuario del PacÃ­fico, SAB. de C.V., together with its subsidiaries, develops, manages, and operates airports primarily in Mexico's Pacific region. It has 12 airports in Guadalajara, Puerto Vallarta, Tijuana, San Jose del Cabo, Guanajuato (BajÃ­o), Hermosillo, Mexicali, Los Mochis, La Paz, Manzanillo, Morelia, and Aguascalientes, as well as two international airports in Jamaica.

