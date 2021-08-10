Gulden (NLG) Price Up 11.2% This Week

Gulden (CURRENCY:NLG) traded down 3.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on August 10th. Over the last seven days, Gulden has traded 11.2% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Gulden coin can now be bought for about $0.0196 or 0.00000043 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Gulden has a total market cap of $10.77 million and $15,310.00 worth of Gulden was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000557 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $164.53 or 0.00361537 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.00 or 0.00006586 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded up 14.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0310 or 0.00000068 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 8.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00000673 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 14.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.55 or 0.00003397 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000399 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0731 or 0.00000161 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded down 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0166 or 0.00000036 BTC.

Gulden Profile

Gulden (CRYPTO:NLG) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was March 29th, 2014. Gulden’s total supply is 550,406,680 coins. The official website for Gulden is gulden.com . The Reddit community for Gulden is https://reddit.com/r/GuldenCommunity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Gulden’s official Twitter account is @guldencoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Gulden (NLG) is another national currency for the Netherlands. The premine is 10% with 1% to be used for bounties and not distributed. The total number of coins to be mined is 1.68 billion and the block time is set to 150 seconds. The difficulty retargetting occurs every 576 blocks using the Kimoto Gravity well. The coin is scrypt and pure Proof of Work. “

Buying and Selling Gulden

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Gulden directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Gulden should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Gulden using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

