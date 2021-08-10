GYEN (GYEN) Price Up 4% This Week

GYEN (CURRENCY:GYEN) traded up 4.7% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on August 9th. During the last week, GYEN has traded 4% higher against the dollar. GYEN has a market capitalization of $20.04 million and approximately $241,761.00 worth of GYEN was traded on exchanges in the last day. One GYEN coin can currently be bought for about $0.0090 or 0.00000020 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002177 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.81 or 0.00001768 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $20.44 or 0.00044481 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $63.12 or 0.00137378 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $67.23 or 0.00146325 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $45,992.21 or 1.00099436 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.24 or 0.00002707 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $353.60 or 0.00769591 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

About GYEN

GYEN’s total supply is 2,231,321,096 coins. GYEN’s official Twitter account is @GMOTrust

GYEN Coin Trading

