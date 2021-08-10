Haemonetics (HAE) Set to Announce Earnings on Wednesday

Haemonetics (NYSE:HAE) is scheduled to be posting its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, August 11th. Analysts expect Haemonetics to post earnings of $0.50 per share for the quarter. Haemonetics has set its FY 2022 guidance at 2.600-3.000 EPS and its FY22 guidance at $2.60-3.00 EPS.Individual that wish to register for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Haemonetics (NYSE:HAE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 13th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by ($0.21). Haemonetics had a net margin of 9.13% and a return on equity of 17.70%. The firm had revenue of $225.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $223.92 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.69 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect Haemonetics to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

HAE opened at $58.03 on Tuesday. Haemonetics has a fifty-two week low of $49.26 and a fifty-two week high of $142.11. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 2.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $61.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.96 billion, a PE ratio of 37.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 0.36.

A number of research firms have weighed in on HAE. CJS Securities raised shares of Haemonetics from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 14th. JMP Securities cut their price objective on shares of Haemonetics from $110.00 to $90.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 20th. began coverage on shares of Haemonetics in a report on Thursday, June 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $75.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Haemonetics from $83.00 to $75.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 14th. Finally, Barrington Research cut their price objective on shares of Haemonetics from $91.00 to $71.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $95.25.

In related news, CEO Christopher Simon sold 1,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.87, for a total transaction of $71,844.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Mark W. Kroll sold 11,813 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.10, for a total transaction of $650,896.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 20,325 shares of company stock valued at $1,129,077 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.44% of the company’s stock.

About Haemonetics

Haemonetics Corporation, a healthcare company, provides medical products and solutions. It operates through three segments: Plasma, Blood Center, and Hospital. The company offers automated plasma collection devices, related disposables, and software, including NexSys PCS and PCS2 plasmapheresis equipment and related disposables and intravenous solutions, as well as integrated information technology platforms for plasma customers to manage their donors, operations, and supply chain; and NexLynk DMS donor management system.

