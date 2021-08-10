Hardwoods Distribution (TSE:HDI) Price Target Raised to C$60.50

Hardwoods Distribution (TSE:HDI) had its target price upped by National Bankshares from C$57.00 to C$60.50 in a report issued on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. National Bankshares’ price target suggests a potential upside of 51.25% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on HDI. National Bank Financial raised their target price on shares of Hardwoods Distribution to C$57.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. Acumen Capital lifted their target price on shares of Hardwoods Distribution from C$37.50 to C$42.50 and gave the company a “na” rating in a report on Friday, May 14th. CIBC reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a C$48.00 target price on shares of Hardwoods Distribution in a report on Monday. Canaccord Genuity raised their price target on shares of Hardwoods Distribution from C$57.00 to C$62.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Cormark raised their price target on shares of Hardwoods Distribution from C$47.00 to C$53.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 25th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Hardwoods Distribution presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$53.83.

Shares of TSE HDI traded up C$1.70 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting C$40.00. The stock had a trading volume of 88,871 shares, compared to its average volume of 46,767. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is C$33.98. The stock has a market cap of C$851.52 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 72.27, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 1.79. Hardwoods Distribution has a twelve month low of C$19.79 and a twelve month high of C$40.09.

Hardwoods Distribution (TSE:HDI) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported C$0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.69 by C$0.12. The firm had revenue of C$368.72 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$353.50 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that Hardwoods Distribution will post 3.7024023 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Hardwoods Distribution

Hardwoods Distribution Inc engages in the wholesale distribution of architectural building products to the residential, repair and remodel, and commercial construction markets. It offers a range of decorative surfaces, including architectural grade plywood and veneers, hardwood lumber, laminates, acrylics, and composites for use in commercial and residential applications; specialty plywood and composite panel products for residential and commercial cabinet, countertop, store fixture, and RV and furniture industries; and other products comprising moldings, cabinet hardware, doors, millwork, adhesives, solid surface products, and decorative laminates.

