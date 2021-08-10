Hardwoods Distribution (TSE:HDI) Price Target Raised to C$60.50

Hardwoods Distribution (TSE:HDI) had its target price upped by National Bankshares from C$57.00 to C$60.50 in a report issued on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. National Bankshares’ price target suggests a potential upside of 51.25% from the stock’s current price.
A number of other research firms have also weighed in on HDI. National Bank Financial raised their target price on shares of Hardwoods Distribution to C$57.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. Acumen Capital lifted their target price on shares of Hardwoods Distribution from C$37.50 to C$42.50 and gave the company a “na” rating in a report on Friday, May 14th. CIBC reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a C$48.00 target price on shares of Hardwoods Distribution in a report on Monday. Canaccord Genuity raised their price target on shares of Hardwoods Distribution from C$57.00 to C$62.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Cormark raised their price target on shares of Hardwoods Distribution from C$47.00 to C$53.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 25th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Hardwoods Distribution presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$53.83.
Shares of TSE HDI traded up C$1.70 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting C$40.00. The stock had a trading volume of 88,871 shares, compared to its average volume of 46,767. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is C$33.98. The stock has a market cap of C$851.52 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 72.27, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 1.79. Hardwoods Distribution has a twelve month low of C$19.79 and a twelve month high of C$40.09.
About Hardwoods Distribution
Hardwoods Distribution Inc engages in the wholesale distribution of architectural building products to the residential, repair and remodel, and commercial construction markets. It offers a range of decorative surfaces, including architectural grade plywood and veneers, hardwood lumber, laminates, acrylics, and composites for use in commercial and residential applications; specialty plywood and composite panel products for residential and commercial cabinet, countertop, store fixture, and RV and furniture industries; and other products comprising moldings, cabinet hardware, doors, millwork, adhesives, solid surface products, and decorative laminates.
