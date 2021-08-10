Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. Cuts Stock Position in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW)

Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. lessened its stake in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW) by 33.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 640 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 317 shares during the period. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd.’s holdings in Illinois Tool Works were worth $466,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Illinois Tool Works in the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Harbour Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in Illinois Tool Works during the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in Illinois Tool Works during the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Perkins Coie Trust Co purchased a new stake in Illinois Tool Works during the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Bogart Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Illinois Tool Works during the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. 74.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently commented on ITW. Citigroup raised their target price on Illinois Tool Works from $252.00 to $256.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Illinois Tool Works from $265.00 to $268.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Argus raised their price objective on Illinois Tool Works from $230.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Barclays lowered Illinois Tool Works from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $240.00 to $220.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Illinois Tool Works from $207.00 to $208.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $227.88.

Shares of ITW opened at $227.27 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $227.51. Illinois Tool Works Inc. has a twelve month low of $188.14 and a twelve month high of $242.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00, a current ratio of 2.20 and a quick ratio of 1.73. The firm has a market cap of $71.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.08.

Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW) last issued its earnings results on Friday, July 30th. The industrial products company reported $2.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.09 by $0.01. Illinois Tool Works had a net margin of 19.07% and a return on equity of 81.66%. The business had revenue of $3.68 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.56 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.01 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 43.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Illinois Tool Works Inc. will post 8.58 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th will be issued a $1.22 dividend. This represents a $4.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.15%. This is an increase from Illinois Tool Works’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.14. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 29th. Illinois Tool Works’s payout ratio is presently 65.14%.

Illinois Tool Works, Inc engages in the manufacture of industrial products and equipment. It operates through the following segments: Automotive OEM, Test & Measurement and Electronics, Food Equipment, Polymers & Fluids, Welding, Construction Products, and Specialty Products. The Automotive OEM segment produces components and fasteners for automotive-related applications.

