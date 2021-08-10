Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. Lowers Stock Holdings in The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL)

Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. trimmed its stake in The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL) by 32.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 506 shares of the company’s stock after selling 247 shares during the period. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd.’s holdings in The Estée Lauder Companies were worth $525,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of The Estée Lauder Companies by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 1,130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $329,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of The Estée Lauder Companies by 51.4% in the 1st quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 106 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of The Estée Lauder Companies by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,007 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,903,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. First Hawaiian Bank raised its holdings in shares of The Estée Lauder Companies by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 960 shares of the company’s stock valued at $279,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Atlas Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of The Estée Lauder Companies by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,489 shares of the company’s stock worth $433,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.19% of the company’s stock.

EL stock opened at $326.47 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $315.67. The stock has a market cap of $118.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 87.06, a P/E/G ratio of 4.31 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 2.12 and a quick ratio of 1.71. The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. has a 12 month low of $194.14 and a 12 month high of $336.55.

Several research analysts recently commented on EL shares. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on shares of The Estée Lauder Companies from $300.00 to $355.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of The Estée Lauder Companies from $290.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of The Estée Lauder Companies from $331.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Societe Generale started coverage on shares of The Estée Lauder Companies in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. They set a “hold” rating and a $335.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Raymond James upgraded shares of The Estée Lauder Companies from a “market perform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $355.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $316.13.

In related news, major shareholder Zinterhofer Aerin Lauder Trust sold 170,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $301.46, for a total transaction of $51,248,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Rose Marie Bravo sold 4,234 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $304.23, for a total transaction of $1,288,109.82. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 2,329 shares in the company, valued at $708,551.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 320,813 shares of company stock worth $99,231,472 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 13.95% of the company’s stock.

The Estée Lauder Companies, Inc engages in the manufacturing of skin care, makeup, fragrance and hair care products. It sells products under the following brand names: Estée Lauder, Clinique, Origins, MAC, Bobbi Brown, La Mer, Jo Malone London, Aveda, and Too Faced. Its channels primarily consist of department stores, specialty multi-brand retailers, upscale perfumeries and pharmacies, and prestige salons and spas.

