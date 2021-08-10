Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. Reduces Holdings in Okta, Inc. (NASDAQ:OKTA)

Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. decreased its position in Okta, Inc. (NASDAQ:OKTA) by 78.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,811 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,688 shares during the period. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd.’s holdings in Okta were worth $443,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. boosted its position in shares of Okta by 633.3% during the 1st quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 132 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the period. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA purchased a new position in shares of Okta during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its position in shares of Okta by 51.9% during the 1st quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 196 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the period. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Okta during the 1st quarter worth approximately $48,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Okta by 29.9% during the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 274 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the period. 75.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of OKTA opened at $241.35 on Tuesday. Okta, Inc. has a twelve month low of $185.05 and a twelve month high of $294.00. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $238.62. The firm has a market cap of $32.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -98.51 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.57, a current ratio of 3.76 and a quick ratio of 3.76.

Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 25th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.10. The business had revenue of $251.01 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $238.56 million. Okta had a negative net margin of 35.18% and a negative return on equity of 30.90%. Equities research analysts expect that Okta, Inc. will post -2.88 EPS for the current year.

In other Okta news, insider Brett Tighe sold 1,288 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $223.37, for a total transaction of $287,700.56. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 18,687 shares in the company, valued at $4,174,115.19. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Todd Mckinnon sold 13,818 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $246.30, for a total transaction of $3,403,373.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 16,382 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,034,886.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 140,400 shares of company stock valued at $34,074,440. 9.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on OKTA shares. Raymond James started coverage on shares of Okta in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $300.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Okta from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of Okta from $300.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Okta in a report on Friday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $295.00 target price on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Okta from $235.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $275.91.

Okta, Inc provides identity management platform for enterprises, small and medium-sized businesses, universities, non-profits, and government agencies in the United States and internationally. The company offers Okta Identity Cloud, a platform that offers a suite of products to manage and secure identities, such as Universal Directory, a cloud-based system of record to store and secure user, application, and device profiles for an organization; and Single Sign-On that enables users to access their applications in the cloud or on-premise from various devices with a single entry of their user credentials.

