Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. Reduces Stock Position in Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK)

Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. cut its holdings in shares of Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK) by 30.1% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,708 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 737 shares during the quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd.’s holdings in Duke Energy were worth $550,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC increased its holdings in shares of Duke Energy by 166.0% in the 1st quarter. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC now owns 266 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 166 shares during the last quarter. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Duke Energy by 85.3% in the 1st quarter. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. now owns 289 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 133 shares during the last quarter. Abundance Wealth Counselors bought a new stake in shares of Duke Energy in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Corbenic Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Duke Energy by 79.9% in the 1st quarter. Corbenic Partners LLC now owns 313 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 139 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lountzis Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Duke Energy in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Institutional investors own 57.49% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on DUK. Zacks Investment Research lowered Duke Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $111.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Duke Energy from $97.00 to $104.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on Duke Energy from $105.00 to $106.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Duke Energy from $96.00 to $104.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price objective on Duke Energy from $96.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $103.50.

In related news, Director E Marie Mckee sold 3,583 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.11, for a total transaction of $362,277.13. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Kodwo Ghartey-Tagoe sold 1,645 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.31, for a total value of $166,654.95. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 11,955 shares in the company, valued at $1,211,161.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 27,693 shares of company stock worth $2,854,017 over the last ninety days. 0.11% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of Duke Energy stock opened at $106.15 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a current ratio of 0.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $81.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.94 and a beta of 0.26. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $102.37. Duke Energy Co. has a fifty-two week low of $78.95 and a fifty-two week high of $108.06.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The utilities provider reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.03. Duke Energy had a return on equity of 8.73% and a net margin of 12.28%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Duke Energy Co. will post 5.2 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 13th will be given a dividend of $0.985 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 12th. This is a positive change from Duke Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.97. This represents a $3.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.71%. Duke Energy’s payout ratio is 75.39%.

Duke Energy Company Profile

Duke Energy Corp. engages in the distribution of natural gas and energy related services. It operates through the following segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure; Gas Utilities and Infrastructure; and Commercial Renewables. The Electric Utilities and Infrastructure segment conducts operations in Duke Energy’s regulated electric utilities in the Carolinas, Florida and the Midwest.

