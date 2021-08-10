Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. Sells 98,947 Shares of American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AXL)

Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. lowered its position in American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AXL) by 66.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 49,121 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 98,947 shares during the period. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd.’s holdings in American Axle & Manufacturing were worth $508,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. bought a new position in American Axle & Manufacturing in the first quarter worth approximately $37,000. Truist Financial Corp purchased a new stake in American Axle & Manufacturing in the fourth quarter valued at $92,000. Allred Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in American Axle & Manufacturing in the first quarter valued at $97,000. HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in American Axle & Manufacturing in the first quarter valued at $98,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of American Axle & Manufacturing by 118.3% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 10,082 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $98,000 after acquiring an additional 5,463 shares during the period. 83.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get American Axle & Manufacturing alerts:

Several research firms recently weighed in on AXL. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of American Axle & Manufacturing from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $11.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, July 9th. TheStreet raised shares of American Axle & Manufacturing from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on shares of American Axle & Manufacturing from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.56.

American Axle & Manufacturing stock opened at $9.13 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $10.53. The company has a market capitalization of $1.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.22, a P/E/G ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 2.51. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.07. American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $4.82 and a one year high of $13.06.

American Axle & Manufacturing (NYSE:AXL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The auto parts company reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.26. American Axle & Manufacturing had a net margin of 3.74% and a return on equity of 76.80%. The company had revenue of $1.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.18 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($1.79) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 149.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings, Inc. will post 1.45 earnings per share for the current year.

American Axle & Manufacturing Company Profile

American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings, Inc engages in the manufacture, engineering, design, and validation of driveline systems and related components. It operates through the following segments: Driveline and Metal Forming. The Driveline segment consists of axles, drive shafts, power transfer units, rear drive modules, and electric and hybrid driveline products and systems for light trucks, service utility vehicles, crossover vehicles, passenger cars, and commercial vehicles.

Recommended Story: What is the strike price in options trading?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AXL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AXL).

Receive News & Ratings for American Axle & Manufacturing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Axle & Manufacturing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.