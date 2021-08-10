Hargreaves Lansdown (LON:HL) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Citigroup

Hargreaves Lansdown (LON:HL)‘s stock had its “sell” rating reaffirmed by stock analysts at Citigroup in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have a GBX 1,400 ($18.29) price objective on the stock. Citigroup’s price target would indicate a potential downside of 3.75% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on HL. Shore Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Hargreaves Lansdown in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 1,730 ($22.60) price objective on shares of Hargreaves Lansdown in a research report on Tuesday. Numis Securities lowered Hargreaves Lansdown to an “add” rating and lifted their price target for the company from GBX 1,994 ($26.05) to GBX 2,019 ($26.38) in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Barclays dropped their price target on Hargreaves Lansdown from GBX 2,030 ($26.52) to GBX 1,980 ($25.87) and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on Hargreaves Lansdown from GBX 1,925 ($25.15) to GBX 1,650 ($21.56) and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 1,736.40 ($22.69).

Shares of LON:HL traded down GBX 186 ($2.43) on Tuesday, hitting GBX 1,454.50 ($19.00). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,538,565 shares, compared to its average volume of 192,041. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 1,627.33. Hargreaves Lansdown has a 1 year low of GBX 1,323 ($17.29) and a 1 year high of GBX 1,824.50 ($23.84). The stock has a market cap of £6.90 billion and a P/E ratio of 21.17. The company has a quick ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.01.

Hargreaves Lansdown plc provides investment services for individuals and corporates in the United Kingdom and Poland. It primarily operates Vantage, a direct-to-investor platform. The company offers stocks and shares individual savings accounts (ISAs), fund and share accounts, and junior and lifetime ISAs.

