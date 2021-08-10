Harmonic (NASDAQ:HLIT) Updates FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Harmonic (NASDAQ:HLIT) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.190-$0.290 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.190. The company issued revenue guidance of $470 million-$495 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $465.09 million.Harmonic also updated its Q3 2021 guidance to $0.010-$0.050 EPS.
HLIT stock traded down $0.12 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $9.70. The stock had a trading volume of 27,974 shares, compared to its average volume of 715,611. Harmonic has a 52 week low of $5.20 and a 52 week high of $10.75. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $8.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.62. The company has a market capitalization of $980.54 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -970.03, a PEG ratio of 9.88 and a beta of 0.76.
Harmonic (NASDAQ:HLIT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 2nd. The communications equipment provider reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.09. Harmonic had a positive return on equity of 4.84% and a negative net margin of 0.01%. The firm had revenue of $113.45 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $107.59 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.06) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 53.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Harmonic will post 0.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Harmonic Company Profile
Harmonic Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provide video delivery software, products, system solutions, and services worldwide. Its products enable customers to create, prepare, store, playout, and deliver a range of broadcast and streaming video services to consumer devices, including televisions, personal computers, laptops, tablets, and smart phones.
