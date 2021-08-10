Harsco (NYSE:HSC) Updates Q3 2021 Earnings Guidance

Harsco (NYSE:HSC) issued an update on its third quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.230-$0.290 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.270. The company issued revenue guidance of -.Harsco also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $0.820-$0.960 EPS.

NYSE:HSC traded up $0.22 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $19.14. 896 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 390,357. The stock has a market cap of $1.52 billion, a P/E ratio of -630.00, a P/E/G ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 2.08. Harsco has a 12 month low of $12.12 and a 12 month high of $23.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 1.28. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $20.61.

Harsco (NYSE:HSC) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The industrial products company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $570.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $556.36 million. Harsco had a negative net margin of 0.11% and a positive return on equity of 6.66%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.13 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Harsco will post 0.93 EPS for the current year.

HSC has been the subject of a number of research reports. Argus upgraded shares of Harsco from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $26.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, May 7th. Barrington Research restated a buy rating and issued a $26.00 price target on shares of Harsco in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Harsco from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $21.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 5th.

In related news, SVP Russell C. Hochman sold 6,130 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.65, for a total value of $138,844.50. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 39,488 shares in the company, valued at approximately $894,403.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 2.14% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Harsco

Harsco Corp. engages in the provision of industrial services and engineered products. It operates through the following business segments: Harsco Environmental, Harsco Clean Earth, and Harsco Rail. The Harsco Environmental provides environmental services and material processing to the global steel and metals industries.

