Hathor (HTR) Trading Up 29.5% This Week

Hathor (CURRENCY:HTR) traded down 1.2% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on August 10th. During the last week, Hathor has traded up 29.5% against the US dollar. Hathor has a total market cap of $109.02 million and $3.53 million worth of Hathor was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Hathor coin can now be bought for about $0.60 or 0.00001321 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002193 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00001835 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.73 or 0.00045416 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 14.3% against the dollar and now trades at $72.50 or 0.00158850 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $66.85 or 0.00146474 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $45,606.84 or 0.99925904 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.26 or 0.00002760 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $373.01 or 0.00817280 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Hathor Coin Profile

Hathor’s total supply is 870,634,880 coins and its circulating supply is 180,833,876 coins. Hathor’s official website is hathor.network . Hathor’s official Twitter account is @HathorNetwork . The Reddit community for Hathor is https://reddit.com/r/HathorNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Hathor (HTR) is the native unit of account of the Hathor Network, created as a utility token needed to access the decentralized payment, contracting and token issuance capabilities of its technologies. “

Buying and Selling Hathor

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hathor directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Hathor should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Hathor using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

