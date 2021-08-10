Haverty Furniture Companies (NYSE:HVT.A) Sets New 1-Year High at $38.82

Haverty Furniture Companies, Inc. (NYSE:HVT.A) shares reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $38.82 and last traded at $38.82, with a volume of 612 shares. The stock had previously closed at $36.94.

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $42.67. The stock has a market cap of $708.47 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.05 and a beta of 1.75.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 16th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st were issued a $0.23 dividend. This is an increase from Haverty Furniture Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 28th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.37%.

Haverty Furniture Companies, Inc operates as a specialty retailer of residential furniture and accessories in the United States. The company offers furniture merchandise under the Havertys brand name. It also provides custom upholstery products; and mattress product lines under the Sealy, Tempur-Pedic, Serta, Stearns & Foster, Beautyrest Black, and Scott Living names, as well as private label Skye name.

