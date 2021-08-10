HC Wainwright Cuts Amyris (NASDAQ:AMRS) Price Target to $30.00

Amyris (NASDAQ:AMRS) had its price objective reduced by HC Wainwright from $35.00 to $30.00 in a research report report published on Friday, The Fly reports. HC Wainwright currently has a buy rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

AMRS has been the topic of a number of other reports. HSBC initiated coverage on Amyris in a report on Tuesday, June 1st. They set a buy rating and a $20.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised Amyris from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, June 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $18.39.

NASDAQ AMRS opened at $15.04 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $15.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.45 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.20 and a beta of 1.13. Amyris has a 1-year low of $1.88 and a 1-year high of $23.42.

In other news, CEO John Melo sold 95,115 shares of Amyris stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.53, for a total value of $1,477,135.95. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Insiders own 36.30% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D bought a new position in Amyris in the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,812,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Amyris by 41.6% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,955,865 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $228,358,000 after purchasing an additional 3,510,892 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. raised its position in Amyris by 16.5% in the 1st quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 4,024,092 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $76,860,000 after purchasing an additional 571,174 shares during the last quarter. Nicholas Investment Partners LP bought a new position in Amyris in the 1st quarter worth approximately $5,517,000. Finally, Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Amyris in the 1st quarter worth approximately $374,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 36.06% of the company’s stock.

About Amyris

Amyris, Inc engages in the provision of bioscience solutions. It offers its products to health and wellness, clean beauty, and flavor and fragrance markets. The company was founded by Jack D. Newman, Kinkead Keith Reiling, and Neil Renninger on July 17, 2003 and is headquartered in Emeryville, CA.

