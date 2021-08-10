HC Wainwright Cuts Provention Bio (NASDAQ:PRVB) Price Target to $25.00

Provention Bio (NASDAQ:PRVB) had its price objective lowered by HC Wainwright from $27.00 to $25.00 in a research note published on Friday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. HC Wainwright currently has a buy rating on the stock.

PRVB has been the subject of a number of other reports. SVB Leerink reissued a buy rating and issued a $16.00 target price on shares of Provention Bio in a report on Monday, May 31st. Chardan Capital reissued a buy rating on shares of Provention Bio in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Oppenheimer cut their target price on shares of Provention Bio from $18.00 to $16.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Provention Bio from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald cut their target price on shares of Provention Bio from $25.00 to $19.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Provention Bio currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $17.75.

Shares of PRVB opened at $6.18 on Friday. Provention Bio has a 1 year low of $5.59 and a 1 year high of $20.05. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $7.23. The stock has a market cap of $391.66 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.93 and a beta of 3.01.

Provention Bio (NASDAQ:PRVB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.46) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.51) by $0.05. Sell-side analysts expect that Provention Bio will post -2.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PRVB. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in Provention Bio by 54.9% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 53,008 shares of the company’s stock worth $898,000 after buying an additional 18,791 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its stake in Provention Bio by 5.9% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 28,856 shares of the company’s stock worth $489,000 after buying an additional 1,608 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Provention Bio by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 316,796 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,367,000 after purchasing an additional 2,256 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Provention Bio by 341.9% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 269,302 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,563,000 after purchasing an additional 208,359 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Truist Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of Provention Bio by 15.7% during the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 143,449 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,430,000 after purchasing an additional 19,449 shares during the last quarter. 37.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Provention Bio

Provention Bio, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics and solutions to intercept and prevent immune-mediated diseases. Its products candidates include PRV-031 teplizumab and monoclonal antibodies (mAb) that is in Phase III clinical trial for the interception of type one diabetes (T1D); PRV-6527, an oral CSF-1R inhibitor, which has completed Phase IIa clinical trial for the treatment of Crohn's disease; PRV-3279, which has completed Phase Ib clinical trial for the treatment of lupus; PRV-101, a coxsackie virus B (CVB) vaccine for the prevention of acute CVB infections and onset of T1D; and PRV-015, which is in phase IIb clinical trial for the treatment of gluten-free diet non-responding celiac disease.

